bitCNY Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00076966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00123363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00177090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.63 or 1.00185613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.14 or 0.07143862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.70 or 0.00901226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002962 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

