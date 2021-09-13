BitCoal Market Cap Hits $32,379.23 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $32,379.23 and $95.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00593516 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

