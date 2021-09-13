Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 17.5% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

