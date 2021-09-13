Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $63.42 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $63.42 or 0.00141666 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $66.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00178079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.