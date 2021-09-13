Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,556.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002929 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $4,556.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00282855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00143231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00180229 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

