Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0011

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $33,208.97 and $92.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00123326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00172970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,097.94 or 1.00118091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.98 or 0.07263854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00881546 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

