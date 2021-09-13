BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.46 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004826 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $2.46 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00078409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00174415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,350.01 or 1.00274810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.08 or 0.07237209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00896458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

