BitCore (BTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $430,106.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,859.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.81 or 0.07286706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00403651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.03 or 0.01373236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.42 or 0.00593888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.00461345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00347721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006864 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.