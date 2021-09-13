BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $1.51 on Exchanges

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003360 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $350.08 million and approximately $20.12 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00122552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00174360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,037.54 or 1.00076525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.69 or 0.07152153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00900247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

