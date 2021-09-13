BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,801.14

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $73,801.14 and approximately $29,013.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00021662 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 160.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008269 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

