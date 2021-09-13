BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.58 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $425.69 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00080490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017051 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007643 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

