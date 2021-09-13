BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $4,386.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.75 or 0.00581664 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 321,238,895 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

