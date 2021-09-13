Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $91.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $315.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $404.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

BSM opened at $10.60 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

