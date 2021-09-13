BlackHat Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $268,397.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00123090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00175212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,087.02 or 1.00047353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.30 or 0.07205700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.85 or 0.00929415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002947 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

