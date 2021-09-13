Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLN shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.68.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,293,243.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $303,963.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

