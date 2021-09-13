Blackmoon Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00151943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

