BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 553 ($7.22) and last traded at GBX 549 ($7.17). Approximately 251,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 760,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.13).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 608.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.96%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider David Cheyne bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

