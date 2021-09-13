Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE BGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. 69,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,555. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

