Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 69,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.