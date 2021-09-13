Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 30,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,485. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

