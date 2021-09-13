Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 30,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,485. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.