Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of BSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 30,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,485. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
