Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NYSE:BGB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.06. 56,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,651. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.