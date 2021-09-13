Blank Wallet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250,673.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $250,673.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00122031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00173642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,743.45 or 1.00022564 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.22 or 0.07122685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.23 or 0.00917062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.