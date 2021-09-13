BLAST (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. BLAST has a total market cap of $21,504.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005573 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 296.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.