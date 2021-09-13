Blockpass Trading 44.2% Lower Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Blockpass has a market cap of $264,417.67 and approximately $118.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00059827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00152225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

