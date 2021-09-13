Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

BLMN opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $434,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $708,000.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

