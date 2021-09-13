Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Shares Down 1.1%

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,192 ($15.57) and last traded at GBX 1,192 ($15.57). 246,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 594,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

Several research firms have issued reports on PRSM. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 896.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,043.04.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

