Blue Whale EXchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $109,171.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00148391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,904,018 coins. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

