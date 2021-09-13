Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.35

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.
Several research firms have issued reports on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
