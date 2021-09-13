Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.35

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

