Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Up 6%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s share price rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.98 ($0.16). Approximately 1,972,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,845,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.30 ($0.15).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.10. The company has a market cap of £116.40 million and a P/E ratio of -59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.08.

In related news, insider Bo Møller Stensgaard acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

