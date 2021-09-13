Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,328. The stock has a market cap of $280.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.