BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 87.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

