BMO Capital Markets Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.29.

TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,171. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$67.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

