BMO Capital Markets Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$14.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.77. 772,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,383. The firm has a market capitalization of C$872.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.80.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

