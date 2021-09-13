BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 392,206 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 3.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $385,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,299,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $301.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

