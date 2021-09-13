BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $153.91 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.73% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $153,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $490.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

