BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $239.37 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46,232.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 0.3% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $239,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 520,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.75 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.