BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.73 ($70.27).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

EPA:BNP traded down €0.92 ($1.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €52.82 ($62.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.14. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

