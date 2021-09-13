Bondly (BONDLY) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $793,662.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00151943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

