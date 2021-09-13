BonFi Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $293,556.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00060191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043129 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

