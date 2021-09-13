Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Booking worth $116,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,301.95. 7,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,204.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

