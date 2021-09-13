Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,304.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,204.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,285.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 729.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $108,855,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4,132.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

