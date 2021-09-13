BOOM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $71,949.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $71,949.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00151917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00739033 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

