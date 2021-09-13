Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits Market Cap of $135,044.96

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00004997 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $135,044.96 and $93,815.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00123348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00172983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,119.25 or 0.99930484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.64 or 0.07208398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00889042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002977 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

