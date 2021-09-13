BoringDAO (BOR) Price Tops $212.09 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and approximately $40,095.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $212.09 or 0.00474128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00151943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00042887 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,339 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

