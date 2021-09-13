Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.64 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $46.54 million and $2.64 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.10 or 0.00436891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004847 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.01124360 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

