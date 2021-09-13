BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

BP stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in BP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

