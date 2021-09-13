Bread (BRD) One Day Volume Tops $318,396.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Bread has a total market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $318,396.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.