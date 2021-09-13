Breakline Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 36,373 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 6.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $70,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.09. 481,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,443,078. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

