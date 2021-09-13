Breakline Capital LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 6.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

DELL traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.98. 28,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,275. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.